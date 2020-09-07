Ethan Peters, best known as Ethan is Supreme online, was found dead on Sunday. The beauty influencer and YouTube star was 17 years old. The exact reason for his death is not known but reports say that he might have died from drug overdose, based on the statements of those close to Ethan.

The news of Peter's death was announced by his close friend Ava Louis on Instagram. "My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words," wrote Ava on Instagram and also Twitter.

In a series of tweets Ava Louis also spoke about Peter's addiction. "I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you'd want me to say to the internet rn but I'm to heartbroken to say it. Rip." She said that Peters took to drugs to help him cope with the pressure of being famous at a young age.

Drug Induced Mania

"He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He didn't deserve to die. Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I f***ing tried harder I f***ing wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn't enable a single pill he popped," she tweeted.

Peter's last post on his Instagram revealed that he was bullied as a kid. "Would just like to thank everyone who bullied me. I do this like once every year to see how much I've changed and the only thing that hasn't is the dark circles," posted Peters on September 7.

Peters started his career as a YouTuber and social media influencer on April 24, 2017. In two years his page Ethan is Supreme had more than 500,000 followers on Instagram and over 140,000 subscribers on YouTube. Even before he became popular as a beauty influencer, Peters was known for his meme account [Betch] that had 1.3 million followers. He later sold his account for $25,000 in 2016 when he was 13 years old.

Journey Towards Being Beauty Influencer

In an interview in 20119, Peters had told that beauty gurus making a name and fame for themselves had influenced him a lot. "After I saw all these boy beauty gurus become big and it just inspired me to start a new chapter in social media, I just wanted my face to be known," Peters had said.

Speaking about his idol, Peters had mentioned that he had always looked up to beauty influencer Tana Mongeau. She too took to Instagram to condole the death of Peters and said, "rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends. if u need anything reach out please."

Youtuber Nicole Thea, who was pregnant, died at 24 in July 2020. The reason for her death was not revealed and family requested the fans to respect their privacy. In another incident, acclaimed YouTuber Landon Clifford died of brain injury on August 13. The 19-year-old YouTuber was in coma for six days and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Clifford ran a popular YouTube channel, Cam&Fam, consisting of Q&As, video blogs that documented their life as teenage parents.