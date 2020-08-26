Acclaimed YouTuber Landon Clifford died of brain injury on August 13 after spending six days in a coma. The famous YouTuber was only 19 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters.



Landon Clifford's 19-year-old wife Camryn broke the news of the YouTuber's passing on Instagram. She wrote that her husband had been in a coma for nearly a week and after his passing, they have donated his organs.

"August 13th, 2020 was Landon's last day being the best dad and husband he could be," Camryn Clifford wrote on Instagram. "After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That's the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle."

Landon Clifford ran a popular YouTube channel, Cam&Fam, that has 1.3 million subscribers. Clifford's videos consisted of Q&As, video blogs, and other snippets that documented their life as teenage parents. They started their YouTube journey back in 2018 after Landon's wife, Camryn got pregnant at the age of 16. The couple's last video on their channel was back in June.

Camryn also shared a photo of herself and their older daughter, Collette Briar Clifford on Instagram where she wrote that she got all the support from their daughters during this toughest period of their lives.

Camryn Clifford further shared her pain and wrote that her husband was too young and had so much life left in him. She added that Landon was meant to do some wonderful things in his life, including walking down his daughters down the aisle.

"All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He's looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully," she concluded her emotional Instagram post.

Right after the news surfaced that Landon Clifford has died, a GoFundMe page was launched for his memorial fund. As of this writing, a total of $29,686 were raised to help the family to pay for his medical expenses and funeral.

Following the reports of Landon Clifford's passing, his Instagram pictures were flooded by messages from his fans and followers from all around the world. As of now, the exact cause of his brain injury is not revealed by Camryn or their close family members but many on Instagram resonated Camryn's thoughts that Landon died too soon and if he was alive, he would have done some amazing things for his family and society.