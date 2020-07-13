YouTuber Nicole Thea is no more. The 24-year-old pregnant YouTuber's death was announced by her family, which also confirmed the death of her son Reign.

Nicole Thea was a London dancer and popular for her videos on YouTube. She was in a relationship with street dancer Global Boga and the couple was expecting their first child. They had posted numerous videos on Thea's YouTube portal "Nicole Thea TV," after announcing the pregnancy.

The reason for the sudden death of Thea is not known. The news was known to the outside world when her mother posted a message on Thea's official Instagram account.

Thea's Mother Pleads Fans to Respect Privacy

"To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," the message read. The family also asked the fans to respect their privacy and said that their hearts were broken and they were struggling to cope with what had happened.

Boga and Thea had decided to name their baby Reign. However, along with Thea, the family has also lost Reign. With Boga's permission, a few YouTube videos of the couple that were pre-scheduled were released after Thea's death was announced.

"I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven," wrote Thea's mother on IG post announcing the daughter's death.

The Thea Kollection

Thea had 154,000 followers on Instagram and 84,000 followers on YouTube. Thea had several advertising partners for her video content. She also owned a line of jewelry and false eyelashes called The Thea Kollection.

Thea was excited about her pregnancy and expressed her feelings towards her partner Boga in one of her previous Instagram posts. "Can't believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml (Boga). Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father. We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby."

However, fans are speculating that Thea might have passed away from complications related to pregnancy. There is no news on the reason for her death yet.