In Your Radiant Season Preview, Spoilers: What to Expect in Episode 2?

In Your Radiant Season, the new MBC romance drama starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, will return with the second episode on Saturday (February 21) at 9:50 pm KST. Episode 2 will focus on the change in the relationship between Chan and Ha Ran.

Previously, they began working together on a project for Nana Atelier. In the newly released stills, Chan meets Ha Ran at the cafe Rest. As they spend time together, Ha Ran is likely to recognize Chan. The followers of this romantic comedy drama are likely to see more details about the fateful event that took place seven years ago.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the first episode of In Your Radiant Season on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of In Your Radiant Season:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

What to Expect?

The new romance drama, starring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, tells the story of a man and a woman with polar-opposite characters. The story begins with a fateful reunion between Ha Ran and Chan after seven years. It will then reveal the incident that connects them. Gradually, the drama will introduce the people surrounding them and reveal their relationships with the duo.

The mini-series introduced Chae Jong Hyeop as Sunwoo Chan, a character designer at a world-famous animation studio, in the first episode. Lee Sung Kyung appears in the K-drama as Song Ha Ran, head designer of a high-end fashion house called Nana Atelier.

Chan is described as a cheerful person with a dark past. His life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Ha Ran. Though Ha Ran had a flawless personality, she shut herself down after losing her loved ones. Her life also changes after an unexpected encounter with Chan. According to the production team, Jong Hyeop and Sung Kyung portrayed their character.

Veteran actors Lee Mi Sook and Kang Seok Woo will also appear in the mini-series along with Han Ji Hyeon and Oh Ye Ju. Mi Sook will portray Kim Nana, an iconic figure in the global fashion world, and the grandmother of three sisters. Seok Woo will portray Park Man Jae, the owner of a neighborhood cafe called Rest, as a barista. Ji Hyeon will feature Song Ha Young, a junior designer at Nana Atelier's Design Team 1. Ye Ju will appear as Song Ha Dam, a bright high school student.

"I believe this drama is ultimately about a heart that cherishes others. I hope that, looking back, everyone will feel proud of the time they spent working on this project," Director Jung Sang Hee teased.