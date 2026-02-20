To My Beloved Thief Stars Moon Sang Min, Nam Ji Hyun Share Their Favourite Scenes from KBS Drama

To My Beloved Thief stars Moon Sang Min and Nam Ji Hyun have shared their favourite scenes from the KBS historical romance drama ahead of the finale. Sang Min chose his lines from episode 2, while Ji Hyun said she loved the scene in which Eun Jo realized that Yi Yeol is someone special to her.

To My Beloved Thief, starring Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Hong Min Ki, and Han So Eun, revolves around the romantic relationship between a bandit and a crown prince. It premiered on KBS2TV on Saturday (January 3) at 9:20 PM KST. Good Partner star Nam Ji Hyun appears as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who leads a double life as a physician and a thief. Cinderella at 2 AM actor Moon Sang Min portrays the crown prince Yi Yeol in the mini-series.

The mini-series also features Hong Min Ki and Han So Eun in lead roles. Min Ki appears as Im Jae Yi, a member of a powerful aristocratic family. So Eun portrays Shin Hae Rim, a member of a noble family. The supporting casts include Choi Won Young as Im Sa Hyeong, Ha Seok Jin as King Yeonsan / Yi Gyu, Lee Seung Woo as Daechu, and Song Ji Ho as Hong Dae Il. Screenwriter Lee Sun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Ham Young Geol directed it.

The KBS historical romance drama is only an episode away from its finale, which will air on Saturday (February 21) at 9:20 PM KST. The mini-series will return with a new episode on Friday (February 20) at 9:20 PM KST. The penultimate episode is likely to feature troubled moments for the onscreen couple.

People in Korea can watch this historical fantasy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of To My Beloved Thief:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Explaining in detail about his favorite scene from the drama, cast member Sang Min said, "It's the moment when Yi Yeol openly expresses his feelings for Hong Eun Jo without hiding them. I believe it's the first scene and line that truly contain Yi Yeol's sincere emotions. Even though it's a short line, it's filled with his feelings, which makes it especially memorable".

The actor also revealed that he liked the night scenes between Eun Jo and Yi Yeol because those scenes overlapped with the characters' emotions, helping Yi Yeol express his emotions effectively. According to him, the scenes helped him create happy memories.

"Another unforgettable set of scenes for me is the nighttime moments shared with Eun Jo. During filming, there were nights when the moon looked incredibly clear and bright whenever I looked up at the sky. Those landscapes naturally overlapped with the emotions of the scenes we filmed together, and I still can't forget them. Those moments deepened Yi Yeol's emotions as a character and remain happy memories for me," Sang Min shared.

Meanwhile, Ji Hyun said she liked the scene in which Eun Jo struggles with conflicting emotions because it beautifully captures the simultaneous attraction and the fear that comes after realising the person will have a profound impact on her life.

"It's the moment when Eun Jo realizes that he is truly someone precious to her and someone she cannot give up, which makes her resolve to push him away instead. I like this scene because it clearly shows Eun Jo's conflicting emotions. I think it beautifully captures the simultaneous attraction and fear you feel when you meet someone who you know will have a profound impact on your life," she explained.