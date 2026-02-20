No Tail to Tell Episode 9: What Lies Ahead for Eun Ho, Kang Si Yeol?

No Tail to Tell episode 9 will air on SBS TV on Friday (February 20) at 9:50 PM KST. The fantasy romance drama, starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, will focus on the romantic relationship between Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, viewers must keep an eye on their romance.

Previously, Eun Ho realized that she never experienced romance in her life. She always wanted to stay away from it. Since she is enjoying her time as a human now, the female lead decided to try dating Si Yeol. He had no say in this matter. The duo went out on a shopping date and soon found themselves penniless.

In No Tail to Tell episode 9, Eun Ho decides to join the workforce. The newly released stills feature a glimpse of her hectic daily life. A photo shows her going through the job listing. Another image shows her handing out flyers while wearing a mascot costume. In the next picture, she is at a sampling booth, and the last one features her at the checkout counter.

According to the production team, romance is on the cards for Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon. The producers also asked viewers to keep an eye on the various obstacles Eun Ho and Si Yeol will face in the upcoming chapter.

"In Episode 9, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol will officially begin their romance. As repeated misfortunes and malicious obstacles threaten to stand in their way, please look forward to seeing whether their happiness can truly last," the production team shared.

Another set of images shows Eun Ho and Si Yeol enjoying a sweet morning date. They go out for a walk holding hands while happily smiling at each other. At one point, Si Yeol adjusts Eun Ho's hat, and her heart skips a bit. The producers have teased unpredictable plot twists in the second half of the story.

"Just as Eun Ho had hoped, they will begin a very ordinary, typical romance. Please keep an eye on what sorts of crises and trials await these two characters, who are so happy that they aren't even fazed by their overturned fates, and how they will overcome them. An even more unpredictable plot will unfold in the second half of the story," the producers teased.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of No Tail to Tell on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of No Tail to Tell:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

No Tail to Tell premiered on SBS TV on Friday (January 16) at 9:50 PM KST. It features actress Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a nine-tailed fox who transforms into a human after getting entangled with globally famous soccer star Kang Si Yeol (portrayed by Lomon). Screenwriter Park Chan Young wrote the script with Jo Ah Young. Kim Jung Kwon directed the mini-series.

The supporting cast includes Lee Si Woo as nine-tailed fox Geum Ho, Kim Tae Woo as shaman Jang Do Cheol, Choi Seung Yoon as Lee Yoon, an arrogant and wealthy fourth-generation heir of Geumsu Group, Joo Jin Mo as Pagun, Jang Dong Joo as Hyun Woo Seok, a former National Soccer player, Lee Seung Joon as Hyun Sang Chul, Woo Seok's father, Cha Mi Kyung as Kim Bok Soon, Si Yeol's grandmother, and Hong Soo Hyun as Hong Yeon Su, Si Yeol's agent for nine years.