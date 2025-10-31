As You Stood By: Everything We Know So Far About Upcoming Netflix Drama

With only a week left for the premiere of the upcoming Netflix drama As You Stood By, the production team has shared some new details. The mini-series is based on the critically acclaimed novel Naomi and Kanako by Hideo Okuda. It revolves around the lives of two women who are forced to execute a deadly plan to kill someone.

Director Lee Jung Rim of Revenant and VIP fame will direct this K-drama, which stars Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, and Lee Moo Saeng. So Nee will appear as Eun Su in the mini-series. She is in charge of VIP clients at a luxury department store. Yoo Mi will play Hui Su, Eun Su's close friend. She struggles to break free from her abusive husband.

Jang Seung Jo will portray Jin Pyo, Hui Su's husband. He poses a significant threat to both women. Meanwhile, Lee Moo Saeng will feature Jin So Baek in the K-drama. He is the CEO of Jin Gang Company, who strongly supports and assists Eun Su and Hui Su. The Netflix drama features the struggles of two women as they experience unexpected challenges.

From story and cast to premiere and preview, here is everything to know about the upcoming Netflix drama As You Stood By.

Story and Cast

Eun Su is a person who has lived with childhood trauma throughout her life. After meeting Hui Su, who has been through a cycle of violence because of her abusive husband, Eun Su makes a crucial decision in life to help her friend. She supports her friend's decision to kill her abusive husband. So Baek also assists and supports the two women and becomes a crucial ally to them.

Premiere and Preview

As You Stood By will premiere on Friday (November 7) and take viewers through the sufferings of two women. The poster captures the pain and suffering of two women. It also teases their determination to find a way out of the hell they are in. In the poster, Eun Su and Hui Su face each other from different spaces.

Meanwhile, the preview video shares a glimpse of each character in the mini-series. It begins with a narrative from Eun Su, who tells about her traumatic childhood. Shortly, Hui Su talks about her abusive husband and cries for help. Eun Su suggests to Hui Su about killing her husband.

"Eun Su and Hui Su stand together to escape their own personal hells. Please look forward to the story of their desperate choices," the production team shared.

Spoilers and Streaming Details

Ahead of the premiere, cast members Jeon So Nee and Lee Yoo Mi opened up about their characters in the upcoming Netflix drama. According to So Nee, she is grateful to express Eun Su's true feelings on-screen.

"There's a kind of superhuman strength that comes out when one tries to save another person. I was grateful to be able to express that," the actress said.

Meanwhile, Yoo Mi spoke about the various challenges she faced while portraying Hui Su.

"I tried to portray Hui Su's emotions honestly. I thought it was important to look closely at what she feels without any prejudice," she revealed.

People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.