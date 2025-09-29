Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Ending Explained, Episode 12 (Finale) Recap, Review, and Reactions

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty kept viewers on edge in the last episode. The first half of episode 12 focused on Chef Yeon Ji Young's last minutes with King Lee Heon in the Joseon Dynasty. The second half featured her new beginning. This chapter took viewers through an emotional rollercoaster as they followed the on-screen couple.

The King and the chef fought fearlessly and tirelessly until the end to protect each other. Their efforts did not go in vain. They stopped the villain from succeeding in his evil plans. However, they failed to change history. Historic records mentioned Lee Heon as a tyrannical King in history books. Read on to know if King Lee Heon and Chef Yeon Ji Young got their happy ending in the finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.

The historical fantasy romance drama picked up right where it left off. It featured trouble for the on-screen couple. Gong Gil helped Ji Young. Shin Soo Hyuk did everything to make sure that the King stayed safe. Meanwhile, Prince Jesan approached Queen Ja Hyun. He requested her to dethrone Lee Heon and appoint Prince Jin Myeong as the new King. The queen was forced to follow his orders to protect her only son.

Prince Jesan and his followers were celebrating the dethronement of Lee Heon when his followers struck the palace. Lee Heon then had a serious conversation with his uncle. He accepted his dethronement for Jin Myeong's safety in the palace. Lee Heon was exiled to Ganghwa by the Queen. Prince Jesan decided to kill Lee Heon and acquire the throne and began his preparations.

The Painful Reunion

On his way to Ganghwa, Lee Heon met Yeon Ji Young. The onscreen couple met again when Prince Jesan's soldiers tried to kill Lee Heon. Gong Gil, Shin Soo Hyuk, and the members of the royal kitchen helped the King in his fight against Prince Jesan. The chef secretly requested master craftsman Jang Chun Saeng to help her win this battle.

The craftsman reached the site with bomb shells, which helped the King to defeat his rivals easily. When the Prince was on the verge of losing his battle, he utilized Ji Young to defeat Lee Heon. The Prince kidnapped the chef and asked Lee Heon to meet him alone.

Lee Heon decided to follow his instructions and save his lover. He went to Wolyeongru alone and fought with his uncle. Unfortunately, he failed to protect his lover, who was killed while protecting him. Though Lee Heon killed his uncle, marking the end of a tyrannical ruler, he lost his partner.

The Modern Day Reunion

When Ji Young woke up from a coma after several months, she searched for Mangunrok and tried to go back in time to meet Lee Heon. But the book did not take her back in time. When she searched the historic records to find out what happened to Lee Heon, she came to know that his body was missing.

After a month, Ji Young decided to work at a restaurant in Seoul for a month to help her senior get a Michelin star. In the restaurant, she was reunited with the members of the royal kitchen. She also met Im Song Jae, who pretended to be the inspection officer. As Ji Young was having a heated confrontation with Song Jae, Lee Heon surprisingly appeared in front of her. The onscreen couple got their happy ending. However, it is unclear how Lee Heon traveled forth in time.

Reviews and Reactions

Kdrama excellence. Romcom excellence. Haters to lovers excellence. Time travel excellence. Bon Appetit your majesty is a must watch masterpiece.

#BonAppetitYourMajesty gave the perfect ending, sweet, emotional, everything one could ask for. i know a season 2 isnt necessary except my selfishness need it so i can keep getting butterflies just looking at them.

#BonAppetitYourMajesty was such a good watch. the story, the acting, the cooking, yoona and chaemin, thank you for being our jiyoung and yiheon kudos to the entire cast and crew they gave us one great time travel sageuk drama that i'll forever remember and cherish

I'm declaring #BonAppetitYourMajesty one of my favorite hybrid K-dramas. I might even like it more than #MrQueen (though this could be the finale glow talking). The ending was fitting. I laughed and I almost teared up.

#BonAppetitYourMajesty is the best kdrama of 2025. This drama took many of kdrama fans from slump. Thank you whole cast and crew for making this drama a huge success. Special Thanks to editors of food reactions in episodes. You guys have done a marvellous job.

#BonAppetitYourMajesty bc they were able to tie up all the pieces together from EP1-EP12! Where/what happened w/ the missing Mangurok page, what happened w/ the deposed queen&her last wishes, Cook Yeon realising that Majesty wrote the Mangurok.

#BonAppetitYourMajesty i wish they'd shown how he made it in future, how he found her, how he reacted watching the 2025 world, or if it's him in another life how he got all the memories from previous life. It felt so incomplete.

I think the thing for me, which was an issue I had with another drama I loved (blanking on which one right now) is that I really wanted to know what happened with the supporting characters. Mostly, Gil Geum. There's so many unanswered questions there.