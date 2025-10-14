Taxi Driver Season 3 to Premiere in November; Everything We Know So Far

Taxi Driver season 3 premieres in November and features an intense story that will keep viewers on the edge, according to cast member Lee Je Hoon. The actor will reprise his role as skilled driver Kim Do Gi in the upcoming sequel. The first script reading session of the third season featured perfect chemistry between the characters.

Director Kang Bo Seung and writer Oh Sang Ho joined cast members Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram in the first script reading session. The script reading session introduced a special format that featured the actors delivering their lines while looking at the storyboard prepared by director Kang Bo Seung himself.

Here is everything to know about the third season of SBS hit black comedy crime thriller drama series, including the story, cast, premiere, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story

The sequel will continue to follow the entire Rainbow Taxi team and deliver an even more intense story than the previous seasons. Fans can expect several action-packed scenes in the upcoming season. According to the production team, the captivating elements of the series will remain, with a focus on an immersive storyline.

Cast

The whole Rainbow Taxi team returns this season. Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as team leader Jang Sung Cheol, Pyo Ye Jin as hacker Ahn Go Eun, Jang Hyuk Jin as Choi Kyung Goo, and Bae Yoo Ram as Park Jin Uhn, the resourceful engineering duo.

Meanwhile, Love My Scent actor Yoon Shi Yoon will return to the small screens after a two-year hiatus through Taxi Driver season 3. According to a representative of the show, the actor will make a special appearance in one of the episodes of Taxi Driver 3. Stay tuned for more details about Shi Yoon's role in the upcoming sequel of this SBS drama series.

Premiere and Streaming Details

The highly anticipated season of this action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series will premiere on November 21. The airtime and streaming details of the new season could be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

Preview and Spoilers

SBS released the first teaser posters of Taxi Driver 3 on Monday (October 13). A poster shares a glimpse of Kim Do Gi's upgraded taxi, and the other poster features the Rainbow Taxi logo. Both of the posters have the following caption:

"The third run begins."

During the first script reading session, cast member Lee Je Hoon said he was happy and grateful to be a part of the third season. The actor also said the team members feel like family and are proud of them.

"I believe we'll deliver an even more intense story than in previous seasons. I'm also working hard to prepare a wider range of alternate personas. I truly can't wait to show viewers [what we've been working on]. Please look forward to the performances of Kim Do Gi and the Rainbow Taxi team," Lee Je Hoon teased.