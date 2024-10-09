You Quiz On The Block to Feature Culinary Class Wars Contestants Edward Lee, Napoli Matfia as Guests

You Quiz on the Block will feature Edward Lee and Napoli Matfia (Kwon Sung Jun) -- the contestants of the hit Netflix cooking competition show Culinary Class Wars -- as guests. The production team shared the details on Wednesday (October 9) via the official Instagram page. They shared a teaser introducing the new guests. The newly released stills feature the reality show contestants having fun with the show host during filming.

"An equally exciting filming of You Quiz! Catch Edward Lee and Napoli Matfia on the show on Wednesday, October 16," the caption for the Instagram post read.

The social media post immediately captured the attention of several netizens. They shared their excitement in the comment section and requested the producers to telecast the episode with subtitles.

Netizens' Reactions

Wow. A month ago, I would never have imagined Ed Lee and Yoo Jae Suk ever being in the same room.

OMG! Can't wait!

My Edward Lee is the clear winner.

Can't wait

Please be humble for this one.

I don't wanna miss it, where can I watch it?

The best @chefedwardlee and @napolimatfia Best Regards from INDONESIA

Omg

How to Watch Your Quiz on the Block?

Your Quiz On The Block, starring Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, will return with a new episode on tvN on Wednesday (October 16) at 8:40 pm KST. The talk show takes viewers through fun moments between the guests and the presenters. It aims at providing guests with a refreshing and different kind of day. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of You Quiz On The Block:

US - 6:40 am

Canada - 6:40 am

Australia - 10:10 pm

New Zealand - 12:40 am

Japan - 8:40 pm

Mexico - 5:40 am

Brazil - 8:40 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 pm

India - 5:10 pm

Indonesia - 6:40 pm

Singapore - 7:40 pm

China - 7:40 pm

Europe - 12:40 pm

France - 12:40 pm

Spain - 12:40 pm

UK - 11:40 am

South Africa - 1:40 pm

Philippines - 7:40 pm

Culinary Class Wars is a famous Netflix cooking show that features the culinary skills of 100 chefs. A group of non-celebrity contestants competed with celebrity participants.