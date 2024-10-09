The Judge From Hell Producers Praise Cast Members Park Shin Hye And Kim Jae Young 

The Judge From Hell producers have praised the lead cast members of the new SBS fantasy legal drama. According to the production team, the cheerful energy of Park Shin Hye And Kim Jae Young inspired the other cast and crew during filming. The producers then said the two actors always motivated the rest of the people on set with their passion and dedication.

The mini-series follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young. The Judge From Hell will return with a new episode on SBS on Friday (October 11) at 10:00 pm KST.

The production team released a cute behind-the-scenes glimpse of the SBS drama on Wednesday (October 9). The images feature an adorable real-life chemistry between the onscreen couple. A still shows the female lead mischievously posing for the camera while her co-star watching it with an adorable smile on his face. Another still shows the cast members posing for a pic together. There is also a pic of Park Shin Hye And Kim Jae Young taking a well-deserved break by leaning on a wall.

"Not only did Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young display top-notch acting by fully immersing themselves in their characters and the story, but they also always filled the set with cheerful energy during filming. It was because of the two actors' passion and consideration of others that the rest of the cast and crew gained more strength and felt motivated to keep going. Thanks to them, the laughter on set never stopped while filming The Judge from Hell. We're very grateful to the two actors," the producers shared.

How to Watch The Judge From Hell?

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 7: