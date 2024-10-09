Family by Choice Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Family by Choice will premiere on JTBC on Wednesday (October 9) at 8:50 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce Hwang In Youp as Kim San Ha, Jung Chae Yeon as Yoon Ju Won, and Bae Hyeon Seong as Kang Hae Jun. The chapter will focus on the relationship between three childhood friends as they reunite and reconnect after living as strangers for ten years. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The romantic comedy-drama is based on a Chinese mini-series titled Go Ahead. Hong Si Young wrote the script for this K-drama, and Kim Seung Ho directed it. The drama stars Hwang In Youp, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung.

Here is everything about Family by Choice episode 1 (premiere), like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Family by Choice Episode 1:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released teaser video features the growth of Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Jun as the members of an assembled family. It takes the viewers through their childhood days and features the love they share. Cast member Kang Hae Jun said the viewers can look forward to the growth of these three characters.

"I hope viewers will see how the assembled family members heal each other's wounds and grow together. Please show a lot of love for Family by Choice, which includes elements of humanity, youth, romance, and comedy," the actor said.