YoonA to Romance Lee Jong Suk in the Upcoming Drama Big Mouth?

Girls' Generation's YoonA has been offered the lead role in the upcoming Korean drama Big Mouth. As for the male lead's role, Lee Jong Suk is in talks to play lawyer Park Chang Ho. While this is the second drama of the year [after Hush] for YoonA, it is the first drama for Lee Jong Suk after his discharge from the military.

If agreed, YoonA will be seen as Lee Jong's wife Go Mi Ho in the drama Big Mouth. YoonA's agency SM Entertainment has stated: "She has received a casting offer for the drama Big Mouth, and she is positively reviewing [the offer]."

Why Big Mouth?

Big Mouth is about a third-rate lawyer Park Chang Ho, coincidentally taking charge of a murder case and digging deeper into the hidden truth. The low-key lawyer is forced to go into several battles who decides to become eviler than the anti-heroes. How he conquers the world full of conspiracies and punishes the bad guys forms the main part of the drama.

Whereas, Park Chang Ho's wife Go Min Ho who was graceful and reserved during her college days, transforms into an extremely bold and foul-mouthed woman. Probably the reason for her being a big mouth is her husband's career as he has only 10 percent of winning chance in any case he handles. In fact, he is also called big mouth because his talks are grand without any substance. He cannot even afford to pay the rent of his office on time, but still survives as the office building belongs to his father-in-law.

Lee Jeong Suk, YoonA in Challenging Roles

If accepted, after playing a soft romantic in the drama Romance Is a Bonus Book, Lee Jong Suk will be seen in a completely different role of a man with a big mouth and evil ways of dealing with anti-social elements.

Same goes for YoonA, as she is likely to be seen not as a poised, elegant lady, but as the one who takes any person or problem head on. The story has been created by Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung, screenplay is written by Ha Ram. Big Mouth will be directed by Oh Choong Hwan of While You Were Sleeping [starring Lee Jong Suk, Bae Suzy and Jung Hae In], and Start-Up [Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho starrer] fame.

The filming is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. The drama is expected to air in the first half of 2021.