Lee Jong Suk, the Romance Is a Bonus Book actor was officially discharged from the mandatory military service on January 2. He served as a public service worker for 18 months. Lee took to Instagram to announce the news of his discharge. He posted two photographs of him in a park with the caption, "I am back".

The actor began his mandatory military service on March 8, 2019. He was exempted from being appointed as an active soldier due to a ruptured ligament (Anterior Cruciate Ligament). He suffered major injuries in a car accident when he was 16-years-old. Now, the Doctor Stranger actor is all set to make his comeback in the Kdramas and movies after two years.

Official Announcement Awaited

According to the latest news, Lee will be seen in the Netflix movie The Witch: Part 2. He was initially offered the role of the male lead in The Witch: Part 1- The Subversion but due to his military enlistment, he could not act in the movie. Though an official confirmation is still awaited, Allkpop and other media have reported that Lee starring in the Park Hoon Jung movie The Witch: Part 2 is almost confirmed. Lee had played a vital role in Park Hoon Jung's 2017 movie VIP, an action thriller.

In VIP, Lee starred along with Jang Dong Gun, Kim Myung Min and Park Hee Soon. The movie depicted the life of officers from South Korea, North Korea and Interpol chasing after a serial killer suspect. The Witch: Part 2 is likely to star Kim Da Mi, the female lead of The Witch: Part 1- The Subversion along with Jo Min Su, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hee Soon.

Romance is a Bonus Book is Lee's latest drama, released before his military enlistment. The actor debuted in 2010 with the SBS drama Prosecutor Princess. He is known for his works in School 2013, I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W, While You Were Sleeping and The Hymn of Death. Apart from being an actor, Lee is also the owner of a dining cafe, 89Mansion.

The actor's agency A-MAN Project has confirmed the news that Lee Jong Suk was offered a role in the Netflix movie The Witch: Part 2. The label had stated that an official announcement will be made in this regard once the actor's comeback is confirmed.