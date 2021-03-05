Yoon Eun Hye-Ju Ji Hoon Starrer Hit Drama 'Goong' Aka 'Princess Hours' to Get a Remake

Korean drama Princess Hours [Also known as Goong] starring Yoon Eun Hye and Joo Ji Hoon in lead roles is all set for a remake. The drama was first aired in Korea 15 years ago in 2006. It was not only a hit domestically but also was loved internationally.

Jae Dam Media announced on March 5 that it has signed a contract with Group 8 to remake the drama. Interestingly, Group 8 had produced the first adaptation of Korean comic Manhwa as Princess Hours. Jae Dam Media has not announced any details about the drama including cast and streaming.

Group 8 Bags Contract

Group 8 is well known for producing hit dramas including I'm Sorry, I Love You, Couple or Trouble, Boys Over Flowers, and My ID Is Gangnam Beauty and others. It was aired on MBC between January 11 and March 30, 2006. The drama had 24 episodes. It also recorded peak rating of 28.3 percent.

According to Soompi, Hwang Nam Yong, the CEO of Jae Dam Media, explained the importance of bringing good projects that already exist into life again. "It's important to continue creating new projects, but we also think that it is important from an intellectual property standpoint to actively breathe new life into good projects that already exist. Goong will become an important case in this new IP boom," said Nam Yong.

Princess Hours was a huge hit in Korea and Japan. Even China, Thailand, and Mexico saw the adaptations of the drama. The 2006 adaptation had won Best Art Director [Min Eon Ok] in the 1st Seoul International Drama Awards, Best New Actor [Ju Ji Hoon] and Best New Actress [Yoon Eun Hye] honour in the MBC Drama Awards in 2006.

The Plot

The drama was remade into Indonesian language as Benci Bilang Cinta starring Andriani Marshanda and Baim Wong. The Thai remake of the drama starred Ungsumalynn Sirapatsakmetha and Sattaphong Phiangphor in the lead roles.

The drama is set 21st-century Korea which has retained its monarchy where imperial family is still the nominal head of the state. The story revolves around the relationship of commoner, Chae Gyeong [played by Yoon Eun Hye] and Crown Prince Lee Shin [Ju Ji Hoon]. Before she completes her graduation, she is married off to her schoolmate, Lee Shin, according to the latter's grandfather's wish. She agrees for the marriage only to help her debt-ridden family. Crown Prince Shin is in love with a ballerina and it is a forced marriage for him too.

Chae Gyeong struggles to adapt to the royal lifestyle when Crown Prince's cousin and second-in-line to the throne, Yul, comes into her life. How love blooms between Chae Gyeong and Shin while they understand the nuances of politics and win against the greedy competitors forms the rest of the story.