Neflix is going to pump in $500 million in K-dramas and movies in 2021. The company announced its upcoming shows and films in a grand event held in Seoul on Thursday, 25 February.

It has 3.8 million subscribers in South Korea. but it is the global popularity of the shows which has made the company invest heavily in the content made in Korea. So, which are all the shows and films that the audience can look forward in 2021? Here is the list

The Sea of Silence

The story of The Sea of Silence, which has Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon in the prominent roles, set in the future. A team is to keep its foot to the moon when the world is suffering from a lack of food and water.

D.P. (Deserter Pursuit)

Han Jun Hee-directed show has Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun and Son Seok Koo in the key roles. The series is based on the webtoon by Kim Bo Tong. It is about the soldiers whose mission is to catch the deserters.

My Name

The story of My Name is about an undercover agent who is seeking revenge against the people behind his father's death. It has Han So Hee, Park Hee Soon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Hak Joo and Zhang Lu in the leads.

Move to Heaven

Written by Yoon Ji-ryeon and directed by Kim Seong-ho, Move to Heaven has Lee Je Hoon and Tang Joon Sang in the leads. Geu-ru suffers from Asperger syndrome. After he lost his father, his uncle Sang-gu, who was in jail, becomes his legal guardian. They together work as trauma cleaners and uncover untold stories.

Squid Game

Lee Jung-Jae and Park Hae-Soo's Squid Game. They are in financial need and decide to take part in a secret survival game. The prize for winning the game is 45.6 billion KRW!

Love Alarm Season 2

Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, Song Kang, Go Min Seo and Kim Si Eun's Love Alarm. It is based on the webtoon of the same name about a mobile app that could tell whether someone around has romantic feelings for them.

Hell

The story of Hell is about people getting sentenced to death and taken to hell. The challenge for the hero is to people concerned to find out the truth about the angels of death. Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah and Yang Ik Jun are starring in the series.

All of Us are Dead

Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Jo Yi Hyun, Park Solomon andYoo In Soo-starrer series is a Zombie thriller. It is about the people stuck in a school hit by the virus.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Jun Ji Hyun and Park Byung Eun's series is about the secrets of life and death.

These shows apart, Uhm Tae Goo, Jeon Yeo Bin, Cha Seung Won's film Night Paradise, stand-up comedy Lee Soo Geun's Sense Coach and sitcom So Not Worth It will be streamed on Netflix.