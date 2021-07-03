Yoo Jae Suk Tops Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings; Kim Jong Kook and Lee Kwang Soo in Next Positions

Yoo Jae Suk has continued to occupy the numero uno spot in the monthly variety star brand reputation rankings. And Kim Jong Kook has remained at the second place in the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute.

With a brand reputation index of 2,029,824, Yoo Jae Suk is in the top position. His score has dropped compared to his previous month index of 2,292,066. In June, he had secured a brand index reputation of 2,118,591.

He has scored a participation index of 572,392, a media index of 549,928, a community index of 429,314, and a communication index of 478,190 in July.

Kim Jong Kook is in second place with a brand index reputation of 1,725,163. Compared to his previous month score (1,098,371), it has seen a staggering 57.07 rise in July.

He has a participation index of 227,795, a media index of 307,657, a community index of 555,434

and a communication index of 634,278.

Lee Kwang Soo's brand index score has seen a 64.68 percent rise. His score for the month stands at 1,219,596. He has scored a participation index of 450,646, a media index of 362,172, a community index of 212,855, and a communication index of 193,923.

With a participation index of 216,053, a media index of 236,514, a community index of 326,972

and a communication index of 356,014, Kang Ho Dong is in the fourth position with a brand index reputation of 1,135,553.

Ranking 5 to 10

Park Myung Soo is in fifth place with a brand index reputation of 1,044,193. He has scored a participation index of 74,580, a media index of 143,258, a community index of 347,358, and a communication index of 478,997.

Ahn Jung Hwan, who was in fifth place in June, has slipped to the sixth position. His brand index reputation for the month stands at 889,278. Whereas Super Junior's Kim Heechul has taken seventh place in the list with a brand index score of 767,618.

Kim Jong Min, Ji Suk Jin, and Lee Kyung Kyu are in the next three positions with brand index scores of 727,086, 708,211, and 703581, respectively.

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.