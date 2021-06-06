When Super Junior's Heechul was Asked Not to Bring Girlfriend Twice's Momo to 'Knowing Brothers' Dorm

Super Junior's Heechul had a great time on JTBC's variety show Knowing Brothers on the episode of Saturday, 5 June. There was an interesting discussion around his relationship.

The second episode of the special at Dormitory featured Seo Jang-hoon, Shin Dong, Kim Hee-chul, and Min Kyung-hoon In the show, when the four were setting the rules for the dorm, Super Junior's Shindong said, "make private calls outside." Whereas Min Kyung Hoon to Heechul said, "Don't bring your girlfriend."

Shindong chipped in again and asked, "You're not going to bring her?" However, Heechul was taken aback as he said "I'm..."

Heechul and Momo's Relationship

Super Junior's Heechul and Twice's Momo are one of the hottest couples in K-town. They confirmed that they were in a relationship in 2020 through their agencies, SJ and JYP Entertainment which claimed that they developed a romantic relationship out of a close senior-junior friendship.

Despite 13 years of age gap between them, love blossomed between the couple after working together in a couple of TV shows.

Is Marriage on the Cards?

There have been rumours whether their relationship will go to the level of marriage considering Heechul's mother want him to settle down with the married bliss at the earliest and Momo has no intention of sacrificing her career.

He explained why his most valued asset i.e. his fans are the reason why he cannot marry right now. "I have to be as cautious about that as possible. I have fans who have stuck by my side since I debuted, throughout my idol years. I don't want to hurt them. That is why I cannot date or get married," he had claimed in an interview last year while answering a question about the wedding.

Last month, the 37-year old made an interesting comment about marriage. "I feel the trend these days is not to get married... I also have no thoughts about getting married," he is quoted as saying by Allkpop in the teaser.