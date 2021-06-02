Park Myung Soo Speaks About Lee Seung Gi-Lee Da In's Marriage; Gets Slammed

DJ and comedian Park Myung Soo has come under attack from angry Lee Seung Gi fans after speaking about the latter's relationship with Lee Da In. During the course of an interview, he mentioned about the couple's marriage which has not gone well with the netizens.

What Did Park Myung Soo Say?

On his radio show, Park Myung Soo's Radio Show, he spoke about Lee Seun Gi and Lee Da In's affair and he supported their relationship. His wish to see them tie the knot left the actor's fans fuming.

"Whether or not they wanted it to become public, it's been revealed. Since it happened, I want it to go well and would like to see them get married, [sic]" Koreaboo website quotes him as saying.

The netizens verbally attacked Park Myung Soo for going to an extent of expressing his wish to see them married when a large section of the actor's fans do not want them to tie the knot. It is because of Lee Da In's criminal family background.

Many fans on social media asked him to keep his advice for himself and Lee Seung Gi does not require it. However, there are also some netizens who are sharing sensible reaction to the issue. Check out select-few fans' reaction:

kokobop: I understand the girl has had some issues but whom LeeSeung Gi decides to date or marry shud not concern anyone not even Fans. They are only making their idol's life hard. Fans gotta learn to stay in limit lol. jackie•罗一舟Seedling: people be that jobless to mind other people's relationship Taraji: People need to learn how to stay out of other people relationships Raised handif he wanna be with her then let him beCat face with tears of joy Kae: Leave Seunggi alone, he's a grown ass man and can choose to be in a relationship with whoever he wants. Those "fans" of his are fucking psychotic.

Why Fans are Against this Relationship?

In 2014, Lee Da In's stepfather Lee Hong Heon was sentenced to four years in prison for allegedly manipulating stock prices with false disclosures by the Seoul Southern District Court, which had also fined him a 2.5 billion.

A report on Yonhap News had claimed that Lee Hong Heon made ₩2.30 billion KRW (about $2.06 million USD) in profits by violating laws pertaining to capital markets and financial investment. Hence, the fans do not want Lee Seung Gi to marry her.

A crazy fan went to the extent of expressing his disapproval against the relationship by renting a struck to spread the message of her family's criminal background.