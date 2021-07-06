Yoo Jae Suk is reportedly going to end his five-year association with FNC Entertainment. The actor's contract will expire next week and he has decided not to renew it.

The End of 6-Year Association?

According to a report on Koreaboo, JTBC has claimed that Yoo Jae Suk's contract will end on 15 July. He had joined the agency exactly six years ago in 2015. Both the parties signed the agreement for three years and the contract came up for renewal in 2018.

Amicably, Yoo Jae Suk and FNC Entertainment had renewed for three years in 2018. However, both parties are now reportedly not keen to renew the contract again.

His Preference

The report claims that Yoo Jae Suk has not zeroed in on his next agency yet and he is in talks with a few other companies. As per the industry insiders, he will sign a contract with an established agency to a small agency.

However, neither the actor nor the current company has given a reaction to the reports.

The 48-year-old actor is one of the leading comedians in K-drama and movies. Infinite Challenge, Running Man, Happy Together, and Hangout With Yoo are some of his popular works.

Meanwhile, the second season of Sixth Sense has started airing on tvN. It will be aired every Friday at 8.40 pm KST.

Yoo Jae Suk Tops Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings

Yoo Jae Suk has continued to occupy the numero uno spot in the monthly variety star brand reputation rankings. With a brand reputation index of 2,029,824, Yoo Jae Suk is in the top position. His score has dropped compared to his previous month index of 2,292,066. In June, he had secured a brand index reputation of 2,118,591.

He has scored a participation index of 572,392, a media index of 549,928, a community index of 429,314, and a communication index of 478,190 in July.