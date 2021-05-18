Did Some Actors Disrespect Yoo Jae Suk at 57th Baeksang Arts Awards?

Days after the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards was successfully held in Seoul, rumours are doing rounds stating that Yoo Jae Suk was disrespected by other actors at the event. This has become a hot topic of debate on social media sites.

What is The Issue All About?

On social media site, someone posted a picture and video where celebs sitting in the front seat neither gave a standing ovation nor clapped when Yoo Jae Suk won the Daesang Award. However, the same actors, in another picture, stood up to applaud when a film director received an award.

Fans claim that Song Joong ki, Lee Seunggi, Jo Seho, Kim Soyeon, Uhm Kijoon, Kim Sohyun, Na Inwoo, Moon Sori, Kim Soohyun, Kim Seonho, Kim Youngdae, Kim Hyunsoo, and Shin Hye Sun apparently gave a standing ovation to Yoo Jae Suk.

Despite being juniors to Yoo Jae Suk, they did not bother to clap when he received the said award, netizens complain. Check out select-few comments posted by netizens over the issue:

Danielty: Give me the names. Idc if my most favorite actors were there, I'm going to cancel them because no one can disrespect YOO JAE SUK. jeykeyPurple heart: They will be shocked to see this become a controversySmiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes they just forget how big yoo jae suk is in korea and overseaSmiling face with sunglasses showing respect by clapping is not that hard tho as they are yjs juniorSlightly smiling face Alice | FREE PALESTINE!: They come to Yoo Jae Suk when promoting movies lol they don't deserve him. Here giving applause for the best entertainer Yoo Jae Suk O2: the video has been deleted~~

UKrazyFan: Are people really watching shows to see who stood up & clapped? Is there a rule that everyone has to do that? Everyone knows that Yoo Jae Suk is the most respected & beloved MC in Korea. I seriously doubt people were trying to be rude. This is going to cause bullying.

Toru: Song Joong Ki, Lee Seung Gi cheer Yoo Jae Suk when he won Daesang. They have nice personality beside all of people who just don't stand up even don't clap their hands! Joong Ki and Seung Gi are so modest! I stand for right people!!! Also Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon! Two hearts

Yoo Jae Suk was honoured with Daesang Award and Best Male Entertainer for How Do You Play? and Sixth Sense