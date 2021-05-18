Did Some Actors Disrespect Yoo Jae Suk at 57th Baeksang Arts Awards?

Days after the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards was successfully held in Seoul, rumours are doing rounds stating that Yoo Jae Suk was disrespected by other actors at the event. This has become a hot topic of debate on social media sites.
What is The Issue All About?
On social media site, someone posted a picture and video where celebs sitting in the front seat neither gave a standing ovation nor clapped when Yoo Jae Suk won the Daesang Award. However, the same actors, in another picture, stood up to applaud when a film director received an award.
Fans claim that Song Joong ki, Lee Seunggi, Jo Seho, Kim Soyeon, Uhm Kijoon, Kim Sohyun, Na Inwoo, Moon Sori, Kim Soohyun, Kim Seonho, Kim Youngdae, Kim Hyunsoo, and Shin Hye Sun apparently gave a standing ovation to Yoo Jae Suk.
Despite being juniors to Yoo Jae Suk, they did not bother to clap when he received the said award, netizens complain. Check out select-few comments posted by netizens over the issue:
Yoo Jae Suk was honoured with Daesang Award and Best Male Entertainer for How Do You Play? and Sixth Sense