Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In starrer survival thriller #Alive will hit the streaming platform Netflix soon. The zombie movie will be available for the Netflix subscribers from September 8, 2020. Netflix will stream the movie in over 190 countries.

The well-appreciated South Korean zombie movie has been dubbed in five languages and will be available with subtitles in 31 languages. The streaming platform will brand the movie as a Netflix movie in all countries except for South Korea.

The survival thriller directed by Cho Il Hyung and written by Matt Naylor has a run time of 99 minutes. Netflix has released a four-minute teaser of the movie. Released on June 24 in South Korean theatres, the movie grossed $13.4 million. It topped the box office in Korea for more than two weeks. Reports claim that 1.9 million viewers watched the movie in theatres despite the COVID-19 scare.

What to Expect From #ALIVE?

Alive is a movie of a gamer Oh Jun Yu [played by Yoo Ah In] who is trying to escape the attack of zombies that has infected the entire city in a mysterious outbreak. With all means of communications including phone service, internet, TV cut off he finds a reason to fight when he encounters a neighbor Kim Yu Bin [played by Park Shin Hye] who is also trying to survive the zombie attack. Both low on the supply of food and water they give their best and try not only to survive themselves but also to save the city from zombies.

Yoo Ah In is known for his performances in the dramas including Chicago Typewriter, Six Flying Dragons, and Burning. Whereas Park Shin Hye is popular with her dramas Inheritors opposite Lee Min Ho, Pinocchio opposite Lee Jong Suk, Memories of Alhambra opposite Hyun Bin.

Korean zombie genre series' including the recently concluded drama Kingdom have been a favorite of the Netflix audience. In fact, recently it was reported that Netflix is all set to bring out another Korean Zombie drama All Of Us Are Dead, a series based on popular webtoon Now At Your School. This series is about high school students fighting for survival as they are trapped inside the school while a zombie virus spreads.