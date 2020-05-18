Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In starrer zombie film ALIVE will premiere in June. The new posters of the most awaited thriller are sure to send shivers down your spine. The announcement of the summer release was made on May 18 and the movie is named ALIVE.

In the movie Park Shin Hye plays the role of Yoo Bin and Yoo Ah In plays Joon Woo, both survivors of zombie attack, isolated in the middle of a city. The movie is about a mysterious outbreak of zombie attack throughout Seoul while access to cellular data, Wi-Fi, texting or phone calls is completely cut out, trapping people inside their apartments.

The zombies end up infecting the entire city and the infected people start attacking others. The situation grows out of control and the city is locked off. Two survivors, Joon Woo and Yoo Bin, get locked inside the city completely disconnected from the world and zombies are waiting to infect them.

ALIVE team has released two posters of the movie. In one of the posters, Yoo Ah In is seen dangling from the balcony with his phone (attached to the selfie stick) desperately trying to get the network signal while a group of zombies tries to hold on to him from the floor below. The caption of the poster reads: "No data, no Wi-Fi, no texting, no calling. Cut off from everything... #ALIVE."

The second poster depicts Yoo Ahn In and Park Shin Hye with a terrified look in their eyes in front of their apartment where zombies are attacking someone on the floor below. The caption of this poster reads: "Seoul, the Republic of Korea. 6:24 a.m. The internet is cut off."

ALIVE was previously titled ALONE. The movie is a remake of Hollywood movie ALONE written by screenwriter Matt Naylor. The movie's director and screenwriter, Cho Il Hyung, worked with Naylor to adapt the original script to suit the Korean market. Cho Il Hyung has turned feature film director with this movie that is all set for the summer release.

Park Shin Hye's last project was Memories of Alhambra opposite Hyun Bin, which was released in 2018. She also acted in a thriller film titled Call. Yoon Ah In's best performance was in 2017 drama Chicago Typewriter.