Korean actress Park Shin Hye has opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Choi Tae Joon. She also spoke about her greatest fear in life. The actress is currently busy promoting her horror-thriller movie ALIVE in which she is starring opposite Yoo Ah In.

In a recent interview, The Heirs and Pinnochio actress spoke about Choi Tae Joon and said that they are still going strong. Previously, there were rumors in 2019 that the couple had broken up due to age the difference between them. But rubbishing them, Shin Hye said that they are still together.

When Shin Hye Went Public With Relationship

The Suspicious Partner actor has been serving in the military since August 2019. Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon's relationship became public in 2018. Speaking about this Shin Hye said: "We didn't intend to go public with our relationship then, but it happened and it's been nice. We're still going strong."

Tae Joon debuted with SBS drama Piano in 2001 and Shin Hye debuted with the drama Stairway to Heaven in 2003. Both acted together for the first time for a cameo role in The King of Dramas, back in 2012.

Though both have not acted together as a lead pair in any dramas, they are both alumni of Chung Ang University. Initially, when reports about their alleged relationship broke in 2017, Shin Hye's agency, SALT, had denied the rumors and said that they are close friends and know each other well as both received training in the same university.

But there was too much evidence to deny the relationship. The couple was spotted vacationing overseas in April 2017. After coming back to South Korea, Shin Hye and Tae Joon were seen together with their friends in May 2017. Shortly after their vacation videos went viral, the couple was seen together at an aquarium. Later they were also photographed together at a national park, with friends.

Meanwhile, Shin Hye was rumored to be dating Lee Min Ho after The Heirs was released in 2013. Then she was rumored to be dating Lee Jeong Suk after acting together in the drama Pinnochio in 2014. But both the relationships were not confirmed by the respective actors.

This is the first time that Shin Hye has confirmed her relationship and spoken about it openly. Earlier, when asked, Shin Hye had said that she was not in favor of dating publicly. "I would announce my relationship when I get married," she had told in one of her earlier interviews.

Shin Hye's Greatest Fear

While reflecting about herself, Shin Hye tends to see what she lacks and what makes her regretful. She said that her biggest problem is that she worries a lot about what will happen to her in the future. "What will happen to me tomorrow? Will I get caught up in something? This is my greatest fear," the actress said.

She also said that after being in the industry for so many years, she might not have always been perfect, but believes that she has moved past those fears, experiences, and progressed. She prefers to focus on today and now instead of thinking about the past or the future.

Park Shin Hye's latest offering is the zombie flick, ALIVE. The movie is all set to premiere on June 24. The survival thriller is about a sudden outbreak of a mysterious illness that turns the entire city into a Zombieland. A handful of survivors including Shin Hye and Ah In are trapped inside their apartments without access to cellular data, Wi-Fi, or access to any form of communication. How they survive this zombie apocalypse and save the city forms the main plot of the movie.