XO, Kitty Season 3: Showrunner Teases Plenty of Romance, Adventure, and Friendship in New Sequel.

XO, Kitty is confirmed to return with another season soon because Netflix has officially announced the show's renewal. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama series can expect to watch some fun-filled episodes in the upcoming sequel. Showrunner Jessica O'Toole has teased plenty of romance, adventure, and friendship in the third season.

This American romantic comedy-drama is a spinoff of the To All the Boys film series. Jenny Han created the spinoff series and serves as its executive producer and writer. Anna Cathcart portrays the title character Kitty Song Covey, a high school student. The other lead cast members are Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Choi Min-young, and Anthony Keyvan.

According to executive producer and showrunner Jessica O'Toole, XO, Kitty season 3 is worth a wait. She teased lots of kissing, plenty of adventure, romance, and friendship in the upcoming sequel. The showrunner asked viewers to be prepared for a fun ride from the first summer episode.

"I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, but I can promise Season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode—not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure... and kissing. Lots of kissing," the executive producer teased.

Story

The third season of this romantic comedy-drama will continue to follow Kitty Song-Covey and her friends as they continue their journey in the fictional Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). The viewers are eagerly waiting to see what lies ahead for Min Ho Moon and Kitty.

Casts

The American comedy-drama will introduce a few new faces in the upcoming sequel, including Marcus, Ji Young, and Philippa. Marcus is a privileged party boy who is filthy rich with an effortlessly charismatic aura. Ji Young is a fashion designer in her 30s or 40s. Philippa is an ambitious second assistant with an effortlessly chic and ultra-polished look.