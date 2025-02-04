When Life Gives You Tangerines to Unfold Story in Four Weeks; Offers Glimpse of Ae Sun, Gwan Sik

With only a month left for the premiere of When Life Gives You Tangerines, the production team has revealed that the story will unfold in four weeks. The mini-series will consist of 16 episodes and will be released in weekly installments of four episodes each. According to the production team, each installment will depict a season.

Explaining the reason for the unique release schedule, Netflix's Senior Director Bae Jong Byung said the story is structured in four acts. It's like the four seasons -- spring, summer, fall, and autumn. Releasing four episodes each over the span of four weeks will help the viewers enjoy the drama to the fullest.

"Since the story is structured in four acts, we discussed with the creators how to best deliver the story to viewers. We concluded that releasing four episodes per week over four weeks would allow audiences to fully appreciate the storytelling intent and enjoy the experience to the fullest," Jong Byung shared.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Spoilers

Director Bae Jong Byung has shared crucial details about the relationship between Ae Sun and Gwan Sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines. He said Park Bo Gum and IU would be one of the most entertaining and captivating pairs the viewers can imagine. IU will bring out her charms, and Bo Gum will show a new side of him through the upcoming K-drama.

"I think it will be one of the most entertaining and captivating pairings you can imagine. Park Bo Gum will show a side of himself that people haven't seen before, while IU will bring out all the charms she has displayed in past works—and then some," the director teased.

When Life Gives You Tangerines follows a bold and rebellious woman named Ae Sun and a quiet and reliable man named Gwan Sik. The mini-series will narrate their adventurous life stories as they experience different seasons of Jeju Island. Suzy will portray Ae Sun, and Park Bo Gum will play Gwan Sik.

When Life Gives You Tangerines First Look

The mini-series has offered a glimpse of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik through a new still. The photo introduced Ae Sun in her school uniform as she appeared sulky. The image also introduces Gwan Sik, who is seen quietly standing beside Ae Sun. It features complimentary yet contrasting energies between the couple.

"It's a story about a girl who dreams endlessly but faces repeated setbacks due to poverty, her island upbringing, and being a woman. Yet, she always rises again. Gwan Sik, on the other hand, is a reliable man who would do anything for Ae Sun. Their journey, whether together or apart, is a grand adventure through life," Won Seok said.