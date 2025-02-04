Karma: Meet the Cast of Upcoming Crime Thriller Drama

Karma is an upcoming crime thriller drama, scheduled to premiere on Netflix in the second half of this year. It will revolve around the lives of six people entangled in an ill-fated relationship. They struggle to escape even after they try hard to run away.

Karma will feature Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Hee Joon, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo, and Gong Seung Yeon in lead roles. Lee Il Hyung wrote the script and directed the mini-series. Moonlight Film is co-producing this crime thriller with Baram Pictures.

Here is the Official Synopsis of Karma:

In Karma (WT), disparate lives intertwine under the ominous shadow of an unbreakable fate. The story revolves around a witness to an accident, a physician traumatized by nightmares, a man whose world was upended by an unexpected event, and another man drowning in private loans. Each one is bound by the inescapable ties of a terrible destiny, weaving a gripping crime thriller following those trapped by ill-fated entanglements.

Meet the Cast Members of Karma:

The crime thriller will introduce Park Hae Soo as an accident witness, Shin Min Ah as a doctor, Lee Hee Joon as a person with enormous debt, Kim Sung Kyun as a victim, Lee Kwang Soo as a successful doctor of Korean medicine, and Gong Seung Yeo as his charming girlfriend.