Karma: Meet the Cast of Upcoming Crime Thriller Drama

Karma is an upcoming crime thriller drama, scheduled to premiere on Netflix in the second half of this year. It will revolve around the lives of six people entangled in an ill-fated relationship. They struggle to escape even after they try hard to run away.
Karma will feature Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Hee Joon, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo, and Gong Seung Yeon in lead roles. Lee Il Hyung wrote the script and directed the mini-series. Moonlight Film is co-producing this crime thriller with Baram Pictures.
Here is the Official Synopsis of Karma:
Meet the Cast Members of Karma:
The crime thriller will introduce Park Hae Soo as an accident witness, Shin Min Ah as a doctor, Lee Hee Joon as a person with enormous debt, Kim Sung Kyun as a victim, Lee Kwang Soo as a successful doctor of Korean medicine, and Gong Seung Yeo as his charming girlfriend.
- Park Hae Soo - The actor, known for his appearance as Cha Jae Hwan (No. 218) in Squid Game, will appear as an accident witness in Karma. He unexpectedly witnesses a mysterious accident and tries to benefit from it through an irreversible deal. Though he expects the deal to conclude smoothly, unexpected developments take him through several challenges because of his conflicting desires.
- Shin Min Ah - The actress, who won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers worldwide with her appearances in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Our Blues, will portray a doctor with a traumatic past. The doctor begins to struggle with deep inner pain and cold revenge after she unexpectedly meets a person she never wanted to meet.
- Lee Hee Joon - The actor, who made guest appearances in Vincenzo and Behind Every Star, will portray a debt-ridden man. He takes private loans to invest in cryptocurrency in hopes of a better future and ends up being threatened by loan sharks. Gradually, he becomes desperate to do anything to free himself from the loan sharks.
- Kim Sung Kyun - The actor, who played a significant role in the legal drama Divorce Attorney Shin, will portray a person who accidentally gets entangled in an ill-fated relationship. After unexpectedly losing his job, he gets entrusted with a job, involving a large sum of money.
- Lee Kwang Soo - The actor, who made his last drama appearance through the mini-series The Killer's Shopping List, will star as a successful doctor of Korean medicine. His life takes an unexpected turn due to an accident while leading a dream-like life. He loses everything in the blink of an eye because of an incident.
- Gong Seung Yeon - The actress, who captured the attention of K-drama lovers worldwide as Song Seol in the mini-series The First Responders, will portray a dangerously charming woman. She will appear as the girlfriend of the successful doctor of Korean medicine.