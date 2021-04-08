X-Rated Content From OnlyFans Accounts Leaked Online Through Google Drive

OnlyFans content creators may earn millions with their explicit content but hackers are also taking advantages of the same. Reportedly, X-Rated content of hundreds of OnlyFans creators and models have been leaked on a shared Google Drive after it was posted to a hacking forum. The incident took place last month when the online file containing private videos and images from hundreds of accounts, from celebrities pages to sex workers got leaked online.

OnlyFans is known for its X-rated content which is uploaded by celebrities and sex workers. Content creators can earn money by sharing sexy images, videos, and racy live streams with fans who pay to subscribe to their hit hot content. Many content creators on OnlyFans give a warning in their bio that they will prosecute people who leak their exclusive content.

While there is currently no way to know which users were targeted by hackers, a researcher has developed software that will detect if a user was a part of the leak. Researchers at cybersecurity firm BackChannel found the leaked file shared by a member of a hacking forum.

However, it wasn't possible to detect the numbers of affected accounts without downloading and opening the file.

Reports reveal that BackChannel founder Aaron DeVera told BleepingComputer the Drive contained folders of 279 OnlyFans content creators, which he suspects to have been leaked by more than one person. Moreover, the dates scribbled on the drive suggests majority of the content was published last year in October. Meanwhile, marketing head at OnlyFans has denied any hacking of the adult site.

Many Hollywood celebrities have joined the adult content site to make money. American rapper Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, is the latest to have joined the OnlyFans gang following well-known celebrities like singer Cardi B, Disney star Bella Thorne, model Amber Rose, rapper Ryga and Tyler Posey. Rapper Bhad Bhabie claimed that she earned a record-breaking $1million in just six hours after joining the adult site. She even posted her subscription earnings on Instagram to announce her debut on the X-rated content platform.

Other celebrities such as former EastEnders babe Danniella Westbrook, Lauren Harries and Love Island's Katie Salmon are among the stars who like to earn by selling racy images and videos on X-rated OnlyFans.

Top 10 OnlyFans Earners

Singer Cardi B has a whopping 81.7 million followers on the adult content platform. She is one of the highest-earning members among the OnlyFans celebrities. Rapper Tyga also has a massive fanbase with a figure of 21.8 million followed by Mia Khalifa with 22.7 million followers, Erica Mena with 5.3 million followers and Bella Thorne with 1.23 million followers. Former Disney star Thorne joined OnlyFans to make $1 million on the first day marking a successful start on the adult site.