Czech Hunter Michaela Fialova Shares Racy Images on OnlyFans to Earn $4,000 a Week For Charity

Czech woman Michaela Fialova has claimed she's making above $4,000 a week using adult site OnlyFans. The woman from Litomerice, Czech Republic, has been sharing sexy pictures posing with dead animals on OnlyFans to raise money for conservation charities, according to reports.

Fialova is a well-known Czech hunter who became fascinated by trophy hunting after moving to South Africa in 2013. She first went hunting a deer with her family when she was just 13-years-old.

OnlyFans has made a mark with its content ever since it existed online. It is a platform that has helped many celebrities and commoners earn millions of dollars. Starting from singing sensation Cardi B to former Disney star Bella Thorne, many well known personalities from the Hollywood have joined OnlyFans. All of them have made lots of money by sharing racy snaps on the adult platform.

Fialova, sharing sexy photos online wearing skimpy outfits and lazy underwear, says she is overwhelmed to learn how much she could earn through the adult site OnlyFans. While she is making money with her hot and sultry images on the X-rated site, her controversial photos of trophy hunting have been widely discredited by the public, who demanded her ban from South Africa entirely.

Who is Michaela Fialova?

The Brunette Czech hunter is a kickboxing champion as well. For Fialova, hunting is not work but her hobby as she loves the outdoors and enjoy nature. Fialova's website called Extreme Huntress reveals that she met her boyfriend from the USA, also a hunter, when she was hunting in Europe. Fialova's website reveals hunting is the best part of her life. "My favourite hunting is red stag hunting. I have many trophies-roe deer, fallow deer, muflon ram, coyote and small game animals," according to her website.

Michaela Fialova Hunting Controversy

The 33-year-old 'sexy' Czech hunter, who travels all over the world to hunt animals and posts pictures on social media with dead animals was slammed for her sickening posts. She earlier uploaded a video showing how to cook zebra, which triggered a campaign against her Facebook page and ban from entering Africa.

