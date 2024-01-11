Wyoming Youth Church Leader Arrested for Molesting Girl, Tells Cops He Touched Her Inappropriately Because He was 'Addicted to Pornography'

A Wyoming youth church leader was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in Polk County, Florida.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's deputies, Richard Shaw, 69, was arrested by the Riverton Police Department and charged with a first-degree felony of lewd molestation.

Shaw Allegedly Inappropriately Touched the Girl Underneath and Over the Top of Her Clothing

According local news outlet WFTV, Shaw visited a Lakeland in December and inappropriately touched the girl, who is under 12 years old, underneath and over the top of her clothing. Deputies said the girl's mother found out about the alleged incident and called Shaw who admitted to touching the child.

Officials said Shaw is a worship leader at "Under Command Ministries" in Freemont County, Wyoming, and works in the youth ministry area as well. Police in Freemont County said they are also investigating Shaw to see if he has victimized any children there.

"We are working with Wyoming law enforcement to determine if this suspect victimized any other children there - we sincerely hope not," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "This man should never be allowed to have access to children again."

Shaw Told Cops He was Addicted to Porn, 'Gave in to Temptation'

Deputies said they interviewed Shaw who told them he has an addiction to pornography, and that when he touched the Lakeland victim he "gave in to temptation."

Juddsaid Shaw had been in the county over the Christmas holiday and spent nine days there."When asked during the course of the investigation, 'Should we trust you with a child?' He said, 'no I wouldn't,'" Judd said. "This guy is an evil person."

Shaw was arrested on Jan. 4 in Wyoming and will be extradited to Polk County to face the charges.