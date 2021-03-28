WWE's D-Generation X Member Road Dogg aka Brian James Suffers Heart Attack: Here's Latest Update on his Health

Former WWE champion Brian James, whose ring name is Road Dogg, has suffered a heart attack and undergoing treatment at a hospital. His wife Tracy Conant Jones. announced the news on her Facebook account while requesting people to pray for his speedy recovery.

"I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we're currently waiting for the results.he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He's always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I'm trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y'all all so much! [sic]"she wrote on her Facebook account.

No Issue with Kidneys

Later, she gave an update that there was not an issue with his kidneys. "Just an update. Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what's to be done. Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y'all and we love y'all! [sic]" she posted.

In her subsequent posts, Brian James' hoped that he will recover and come back home soon. She added, "Praying for both of you.. God did not bring Brian this far to leave him now.. this year has been very stressful and yall have been thru alot. Time to rest and regroup.. praying Brian is home soon and you have some peace and some comfort.[sic]"

He comes from a family of wrestlers. His late father Bob Armstrong, brothers Joseph Scott, Robert Bradley and Steve had all wrestled.

In his three-decade career, James won the WWF/E World Tag Team Championship on six occasions with Billy Gunn. He also won singles Intercontinental Championship and Hardcore Championship, once.

The 51-year old earned popularity as a member of The New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X. He was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2019 as part of D-Generation X.