John Cena's Father Slams WWE for Braun Strowman's Poor Booking

Junior Cena Senior has come down heavily on WWE Creative stating that it has failed Braun Strowman in sports entertainment. He has expressed his unhappiness during his interaction with Boston Wrestling MWF's Dan Mirade.

Braun Strowman will Look Like an A**

According to him, WWE could have exploited Braun Strowman's potential to the fullest and the Creative has failed him without proper storylines. "I have nothing but great words for Shane O'Mac. Let me tell you something, he is the best of the best. But, at the same time, aren't you getting tired of it? We'll bring Shane O'Mac in to save the day, Braun Strowman will look like an a**. 'I might put him over.'" Sportskeeda quotes him as saying in the interview.

He added, "You know what, they failed. Braun Strowman was the giant. He was the killer. Yeah, he was [believable] because he had the look, he had it. They ruined him, they destroyed him. Now there's no way to save him."

Braun Strowman made his entry to WWE in 2015 as one of the members of the Wyatt family. Towards the end of 2017, his character went through changes as he turned babyface. Although he is usually presented as a bay guy, he has been part of funny or comedy storylines too.

It is believed that too much inconsistency in his character has failed to give a proper image about him in the minds of the fans.

Fastlane

Meanwhile, he is prepping up to take on Shane McMahon at the forthcoming Fastlane, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 21 March. In the recent episode, he poured green slime over him after slamming through the announce desk.

They are likely to clash at WrestleMania 37 which is scheduled to be held on 10 and 11 of April.