WWE's final pay-per-view event TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) will be held on Sunday, 15 December, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 7:00 pm ET. It comprises of seven matches and the kick-off begins an hour earlier.

There are two TLC matches in the pay-per-view event. The first one being the clash between Roman Reigns and King Corbin. After Roode is suspended, Corbin might require the help of Ziggler to deal with the Big Dog at the event. There is also a possibility of Sheamus involving in the match and Reigns might have a new feud as he enters the New Year.

The other TLC between The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. These are the four best female wrestlers in WWE and there are lots of expectations from the bout.

This pay-per-view does not feature any match of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins' clash with Kevin Owens is not happening. Check out the complete match card:

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

The New Day vs. The Revival

The Viking Raiders vs. TBD

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Where to watch Survivor Series live online?

The event will kick-off with a pre-show which will be aired on the YouTube channel and on WWE Network. The main event will be live streamed on WWE app and on its website. The new subscribers can sign up for WWE Network and get their first month free and watch TLC without paying anything.

The existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month.

People from the US sign into with their TV provider to unlock live streaming. Follow the below links to watch the event online:

https://www.usanetwork.com/videos/live

https://www.wwe.com/

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For an example, the Indian viewers can watch catch TLC live on the sonyliv.com