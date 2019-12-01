Brock Lesnar is likely to be taking off for a few weeks from WWE. The Beast Incarnate will be reportedly back to the sports entertainment only in January 2020.

According to Wrestling Observer newsletter, Brock Lesnar is on a hiatus and he would probably comeback in January. With WWE not doing advertising on his presence for the upcoming Raw events, it is certain that the Beast Incarnate will be not seen for several weeks on the show. The Royal Rumble is held on 26 January at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Keeping the pay-per-view in mind, Brock Lesnar is expected to make his appearance in Raw prior to it build his feud. It is not clear who will be his opponent in the Royal Rumble 2020.

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship by defeating Kofi Kingston on SmackDown. His match ended in a matter of a few seconds. The Beast Incarnate had clashed with Velasquez at the Crown Jewel held in Saudi Arabia. Last week, Brock Lesnar faced Rey Mysterio in No Holds Barred match at Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

Lesnar beat Mysterio despite the latter's son Dominic's intervention.

Now, Brock Lesnar seems like going to miss the next pay-per-view event TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on 15 December, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

However, there is a belief among the WWE fans that Tyson Fury might face Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble, considering his recent comments where the Gypsy King claimed that he could flatten the Beast Incarnate in just 30 seconds.

"Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure. (He's) pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds," he is quoted as saying on True Geordie podcast.