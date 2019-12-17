The 11th edition of TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday, 15 December. The audience got to see a total of eight matches (including kick-off) at the pay-per-view event. Here, we bring you the results of the matches.

Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade (with Zelina Vega)

In the kick-off match, Humberto Carrillo took on Andrade in the single's match. The former registered the victory via pinfall after his top-rope moonsault.

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) defeated The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson)

The New Day has retained the championship. Kingston stole the show with his great athleticism and snatched the title in the end.

Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy's clash was the third match of the TLC. It is a single's match in which the former emerged victorious via pinfall.

The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

The Viking Raiders has beaten The O.C. in the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match in a double count out.

King Corbin beats Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns lost to King Corbin in the TLC match. The match had the interference of Dolph Ziggler and The Revival) which helped the latter to emerge victorious.

Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz

Bray Wyatt appeared as a Wyatt and not Fiend. Surprisingly, it was not played for the title. He defeated Miz via pinfall.

Bobby Lashley (with Lana) defeated Rusev

Bobby Lashley faced Rusev in the Tables match and defeated the Bulgarian Brute.

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

It was the main event of he WWE's TLC in which the Kabuki Warriors retained their title.