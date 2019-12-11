Brock Lesnar has not impressed fans through in-ring skills, but also through many catchphrases and popular among them is 'Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat.' Now, the WWE has decided to have a patent on it.

Yes, the company has filed for a trademark for the slogan 'Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat.' with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) on 4 December. According to WWE, they want to use the catchphrase for merchandise and below description confirms it.

"Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas"

Brock Lesnar is a popular name outside the US as he was associated with pro-wrestling and MMA. The Beast Incarnate was last seen at the Survivor Series when he faced Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship match and defeated him.

Prior to it, Brock Lesnar lost the Universal Championship title to Seth Rollins in WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam. He won Money in the Bank Briefcase and WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston on SmackDown.

He makes limited appearance in WWE and will reportedly return to the sports entertainment in January 2020 to build his feud for Royal Rumble leading to WrestleMania 36. As per the rumours, he might face Cain Velasquez at the pay-per-view event.

Some reports claim that the Beast Incarnate might have a face-off with Randy Orton or Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36.