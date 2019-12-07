TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs will be held on 15 December at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The pay-per-view is the eleventh event under the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs chronology since it replaced Armageddon in 2009.

The Matches for 2019 Confirmed, So far

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

The issue between Roman Reigns and King Corbin have intensified in the last couple of weeks and the rivalry might come an end at the TLC, next week. For weeks now, Corbin has tried to humiliate Reigns at every given opportunity. Starting with The Big Dog's character to target his family, the former has attacked the latter in the last couple of weeks.

The ending of the feud will announce who will be the self-proclaimed leader of the locker room in the SmackDown.

The Miz vs Bray Wyatt

People were expecting The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan's clash at the TLC, but to their surprise, now Wyatt will take on The Miz. It was announced by the leader of the Yes Movement failed to turn up on Miz TV. It has to be noted that it is not a title match.

However, with eight days away for the pay-per-view event, fans believe that Bryan could still be taking on Wyatt after being defeated by him at Survivor Series.

The New Day vs. The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at TLC

The New Day and The Revival have been feuding for months now. The former snatched the championship from the latter last week on SmackDown. It has also given a boost to Kofi Kingston, who lost WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in a matter of seconds before Survivor Series.

Other Rumours Matches:

Kevin Owens to clash with Seth Rollins

The Viking Raiders to clash with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Braun Strowman to clash with Shinsuke Nakamura for Intercontinental Championship Match

Randy Orton to clash with AJ Styles

Aleister Black to clash with Buddy Murphy