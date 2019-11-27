Seth Rollins's recent comments in the opening segment of RAW have reportedly not gone well with Vince McMahon. The latter was furious because there are no plans of a Rollins vs Punk match at this stage and pushing the idea that one cannot deliver did not please him.

"I tried to get [Punk] here, I'm sorry. He didn't wanna show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change that he's too afraid to make himself," Seth Rollins had said.

According to WWE INC, Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, ha stated that Rollins' comments have not gone well with Vince McMahon. Meltzer recalls how McMahon was upset with Paul Heyman for pushing the idea of Austin vs Brock Lesnar in Steve Austin's podcast in 2015 when the company did not have any such plans at the first place.

After ending his association on a bitter note, CM Punk had maintained a safe distance from the WWE. To everybody's surprise, he appeared on FS1's WWE Backstage last week. Although he has signed the deal with the Fox, there are lots of talks going on around his comeback to WWE.

In fact, Seth Rollins has called out CM Punk to face him in the ring on social media sites, two weeks ago. The latter, on the WWE backstage, made it clear that his deal was with the Fox and not WWE. He also clarified that nobody has contacted him over his comeback and the former should stop posting such tweets.

"Seth needs to stop tweeting and realize that sometimes its better than to be viewed as the fool and shut your mouth than when you open your mouth and remove all doubt," he said. Later, CM Punk had claimed that Seth Rollins was doing this to stay relevant in the business.

However, it did not stop Seth Rollins from asking CM Punk to face him in the ring. During a chat with 101 WKQX in Chicago ahead of Survivor Series recently, the former stated that their match should happen at WrestleMania 36, and also reacted to the comments made by the former on Rollins making comments to stay relevant.

"The bottom line is, the funny thing is, for me, from a guy telling me I need to look for relevancy, here's someone who has been in the doldrums for the past few years because he got his butt kicked in the Octagon, so bad that he didn't want to show his face anywhere. Now he shows back up on a WWE TV show, called WWE Backstage. You can say it's a FS1 show all you want, which it is, and you might be paid by FOX, but that show doesn't exist without our company. The company you left 5 years ago. So, say whatever you want, play it however you want. That's what Punk always does," he added.

"But at the end of the day, if he wants to come on our show and run his mouth about me and a company he's had no part of for the last 5 years, then of course I'm going to stand up for us. This is a place that has given me everything that I've ever wanted in my life. Not only me, but it's provided a living for my family, for people that I love, that I care about. Of course I'm going to have its back. I'm not going to let you push it around, and push me around, and act like you're so cool. You couldn't bust a cherry in a fruit fight, dude. I want to make some money - so, if CM Punk wants to talk all the smack in the world, I've invited him a million times now to come to my ring, to my domain, on live television. Where you can't hide behind anything, no desk in LA. Come, let's do this thing, man. Let's fight, let's fight it out like men," he ended.