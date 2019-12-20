John Cena, who is missing in the action for quite some time, seems to have set his eyes on his return to WWE. He is rumoured to be keen on doing "something substantial" at the pay-per-view event in 2020.

According to WrestleVotes, John Cena likes to play a bigger role than what he did at the WrestleMania 35. "Heard recently that John Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania. More than just an appearance like last year. Cena resides within the Tampa area, seems like this Mania is important to him. [sic}" it tweeted.

John Cena has not missed the big WrestleMania events since 2003. He has taken part in the WWE's premiere event every year and 2020 pay-per-view event would be his 17th straight appearance.

In 2019, he had a clash with Elias. John Cena is appearing at irregular intervals on WWE Backstage and Live Events. However, he wants to actively work in the sports entertainment.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in November, the 42-year old said, I'm so grateful to be doing some amazing things right now, but I still miss WWE and still ask myself, 'Who am I?' when I am not active with WWE. My identity was so closely tied to WWE for so long,"

It has to be noted that Randy Orton has already challenged him to face him at WrestleMania 36.

"I'm on a flight to London and see this striking young man asking me a question. Why yes @johncena I am up for a challenge, are you? Let's say ohhhh I dunno, #Wrestlemania36 maybe? Or does Hollywood have you booked solid? #WM36," Orton had written on his Instagram page and shared the picture of a magazine.

However, John Cena was clueless about the challenge until he was reminded about it in the same interview. He added, "I never make the matches, I'm just grateful to be able to perform in WWE. Every day away from it, I miss it more and more and more. I'm becoming more honest with myself about how much I miss it. I'm very eager to get back into a WWE ring soon,"

The Cenation leader had also stated that he had no plans to miss the WrestleMania 36.