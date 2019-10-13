WWE wrestler and Superstar John Cena is currently not working with the company as a full-time wrestler. In the recent SmackDown's debut show on FOX, the star was expected to make a return as a full-timer but he did not become a part of it. The superstar who has a huge fanbase has some other opinions about his current status.

In an interview with Sunday Today host Willie Geist, the WWE Champion who is also an actor and a rapper stated that he is happy with the limited number of appearances he is making on WWE as he is content with the love he gets from the WWE Universe which makes it more special for him.

He further went on to mention that he is occupied with many projects at this moment and the opportunities he is getting are actually helping him cope up with the pressure and also recover from fights throughout the year as his body cannot handle the schedule anymore.

The 42-year-old wrestler is enjoying the opportunities he is getting in his life and would like to continue to maintain the same lifestyle.

"Now, the opportunities that I've been awarded keep me from being in the ring, and I actually think that's good because it makes any time that I'm invited back to WWE super, super special. And that's the way it should be, if I didn't have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking more time off," the wrestler-turned-actor told Willie Geist as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"Because my body just can't handle the schedule anymore. It's a lot of performances a year. And I love it so much; I don't ever want to take time off. I wanna perform. You can essentially take as much time off as you want," he added.

The 42-year-old wrestler has won the WWE Championship 13 times whereas the WWE World Heavyweight Championship thrice and the World Tag Team Championship twice, once with Batista and another time with Shawn Michaels.

He was a very popular face of WWE and had a huge fan following who are still waiting for him to return full-time in WWE.

Apart from this, he has acted in many films as well and currently he is working for Fast and Furious 9, The Suicide Squad.