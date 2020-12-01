The preparation for the WWE's final PPE will commence from tonight on Monday Night Raw. The event will be aired live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The three leading names from the Raw brand - Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles – will clash in a Triple Threat Match after defeating Sheamus, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton, respectively. The winner of the match will get the ticket to face Drew McIntyre at the TLC.

It has to be noted that Braun Strowman was supposed to be part of this match, but legit injury has kept him away.

It will be played with the rules of "Sudden Death" match. The rule said, "On the occasions of a draw, a sudden death "final fall" may be requested by either side, with the other able to accept or decline, or authority can order the match to go into overtime in the case of any championship match."

Orton vs The Fiend

Randy Orton was a contender for this Triple Threat Match, but The Fiend's interference cost him his match against AJ Styles, last week. The Viper will be on A Moment of Bliss hosted by Alexa Bliss, who is already under captivation of The Fiend.

Orton is expected to set up a match against The Fiend for the TLC. On the other side, Asuka clashed with Lana last week before Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's intervention. It is the beginning of a tag team match for the TLC.

Live Streaming:

The main event will be live-streamed on WWEapp. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. People from the US sign into with their TV provider to unlock live streaming. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For example, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on the sonyliv.com

Here, we are providing the country names with links for streaming:

Austria: ProSieben Max

Japan: J Sports

Canada: Sports Net

South Africa: Supersport

Ireland: BT Sport