The fans of WWE might be relieved to get an update about Randy Orton's injury. Well, the Viper, who is one of the top names in the company among his contemporaries, has not possibly injured for real, but in the storyline.

Injured at Live Event

There were reports of a match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles getting cancelled at a Live Event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He reportedly suffered an injury when the latter attempted to block an RKO from the Viper.

The video doing rounds on internet showed Randy Orton suffered a knee injury. This came as a worrying sign for the fans as the match was stopped midway. Moreover, the fans were worried because of the fears of him missing out Royal Rumble leading to WrestleMania in 2020.

Part of the Storyline

It has to be noted that Randy Orton had undergone a knee surgery. And lack of clarification either from the Viper or WWE only doubled their worry. Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that it might be part of his storyline.

Randy Orton has been getting lots of positive comments for his in-ring performance as well as his mic skills. On the other hand, the Viper has signed a fresh contract with the WWE.

His current contract is going to expire in 2020. The 13-time World Champion re-upped with the company for five years.