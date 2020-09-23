Wrestling legend Road Warrior Animal, who is originally known as Joe Laurinaitis has died aged 60, as reported by WWE, the world-famous wrestling organisation. According to reports, the Hall of Famer and his partner Hawk were two of the most popular stars during the 1980s and 90s. The 6-ft-2", 300-pound legendary wrestler of the WWE tag-team the Legion of Doom reportedly breathed his last at the Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach.

The news of his death was first shared by Hulk Hogan who tweeted, "RIP Animal, love you, my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family, one love4Life. HH." Soon after the news spread on social media, several other wrestling and WWE stars also shared their condolences.

Tommy Dreamer, who performed in both WWE and ECW, shared a picture of Animal on Twitter captioning it, "My friend @RWAnimal has passed away." The reason for Joe Laurinaitis' death is yet to be revealed.

A message on Animal's own Twitter page confirmed the sad news and also stated, "The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers." Hawk, who is better known as Michael Hegstrand had died aged 46 after suffering a heart attack in 2003.

Joe Laurinaitis and Hawk were among the biggest icons in the wrestling space. They had millions of fans worldwide even before they joined Vince McMahon's WWE in 1990. But only after signing with WWE, they became household fame with their spiked ring attire earning millions of supporters worldwide. In 1992, both left the WWE to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and WCW before returning in the year 1997.

Animal was one of the most intense Superstars in WWE, who in majority of his career shared the ring alongside his his tag team partner, Hawk. Together, they formed The Road Warriors, which was the most successful and feared team of all time.