The Crown Jewel event this year promises to be the most exciting edition of the WWE's marquee show in Saudi Arabia. That hasn't necessarily been the case in the last couple of years. Earlier, WWE's approach to promoting its events in Saudi Arabia was to bring back legends like Shawn Michaels and Goldberg to perform there.

This time around, they have tried to boost their product by the infusion of couple of superstars from outside the WWE world. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury will be having matches at Crown Jewel against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, respectively.

But there are two great legends from the WWE also who would be present on the occasion. Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will field their sides for the 5 on 5 tag team match. While the celebrity appeal of these two icons will be a draw, it's the 10 men in the contest who will matter most. Here is a look at the most likely scenario that will unfold at Crown Jewel in this headlining contest.

Team Hogan vs Team Flair

If we look at both the teams in this match, it becomes clear that the match has many sub-plots. Bobby Lashley and Rusev is one of them, as is Ricochet and Drew McIntyre after their match on RAW. King Corbin and Shorty G will rekindle their rivalry as well.

This leaves four wrestlers in this Crown Jewel match: Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and Ali. It is quite certain that the last man standing would be one of these man – most likely Roman Reigns as he has made a career out of 'fighting against odds.' Fans may not like the preferential treatment being given to Reigns again, but that's how WWE functions.

But what this match is also likely to do is kindle couple of new rivalries. With Wrestlemania around five months away, storylines have to start developing now that will reach their conclusion on the grandest stage of them all. The four wrestlers going into this match without a pre-existing feud will probably begin a couple of storylines of theirs after Crown Jewel.

It's quite possible that Roman Reigns and Randy Orton will be the two last men standing in the match. They will finish off the contest but will begin a new rivalry. Considering how good both men are in the ring, a contest between them would be good to watch.

At the same time, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali may also start a sort of inter-cultural feud. The Japanese Nakamura and the Muslim Ali would be a contest with a colourful international tone which may have interesting outcomes.

So, watch out for these four wrestlers at Crown Jewel. It's they who will be in focus during the event in Riyadh.