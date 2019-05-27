Last year, Triple H had a match against The Undertaker at a special event in Australia where the former was able to register a victory over the Deadman after a long time. At another special event in Australia, Hunter teamed up with Shawn Michaels to defeat Brothers of Destruction (Undertaker and Kane).

This year's WrestleMania saw HHH facing off against Batista whom he had never defeated and finally registering his first win over the Animal. Now, it has been announced by WWE that Triple H would re-ignite his old rivalry with Randy Orton for this year's Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Is it exciting?

The question arises: Why is the 14-time World Champion constantly regurgitating his old rivalries and facing off those opponents with whom he had great matches a long time ago. It probably shows that most WWE fans still want to see the stars from an earlier generation and not the current lot. This is why for most special events, rather than having superstars such as Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston in the main event, they still rely on those from an earlier generation.

But majority of WWE fans are smart and know that these matches are no longer as exciting as they would have been a decade ago. While Triple H is still in great shape, he is no longer the Cerebral Assassin of old. The result are matches that fail to live up to the expectations and show these legends as a shadow of their former selves.

Triple H and Randy Orton main-evented Wrestlemania many years ago and were capable of producing the most stunning fights. However, in the current scenario, a contest between the two has a feeling of 'been there, done that.' To add to that, the lack of a build-up and background to this regurgitation of rivalry makes the match even less of an attraction.

This rehashing of old rivalries is a clear indication of two things. First, that the present crop of wrestlers are not becoming the kind of major draws their predecessors were. Second, WWE feels they can still draw mileage from old feuds. It may work a few times, but continuous recycling of old rivalries would render them redundant.