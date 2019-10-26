WWE superstar and current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar attacked Dominik Mysterio, son of wrestler Rey Mysterio on the Friday Night SmackDown on October 25. The 42-year-old wrestler who was supposed to have a fight with former UFC rival Cain Vasquez had some other plans in mind as he beat up Mysterio's son.

The five-time WWE Champion again came back to thrash Mysterio, Cain and Dominik when the former two were taking care of the latter after he got injured in the first assault of the reigning champion.

A video shared by the WWE Twitter handle featured the Cain and Mysterio as they made their way in the ring. The duo as always started to taunt Lesnar as Velasquez brought up the topic that he had previously beaten the 42-year-old wrestler in the past in UFC.

On the other hand, Mysterio also discussed how his son is doing better and is loving the support that the 22-year-old youngster is getting from the WWE Universe. But suddenly Lesnar and Paul Heyman showed up on the big screen where the 42-year-old wrestler stated that he had some other plans as he would not participate in the fight against Velasquez.

The reigning WWE champion then went onto assault Dominik as he grabbed him by his neck and showed his face to Mysterio and Velasquez on the big screen. This prompted the duo to go to the backstage and take care of the injured junior Mysterio. Lesnar again made a comeback and thrashed all three of them with a garbage can.

Both Lesnar and Velasquez are supposed to meet at the Crown of Jewels event on October 31 and this assault by the 42-year-old wrestler raised the expectations of the match. Velasquez would definitely want to avenge the assault of Lesnar which will make the fight between the two an intense one, much to the joy of the wrestling fans.

It will be interesting to see who turns out as the winner in the fight as Lesnar who as per reports has the liberty to tweak his storyline will definitely want to win the fight against Velasquez.