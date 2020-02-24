Amidst growing concern to contain the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus strain - COVID 19 - dozens of videos out of China reflects the far reaching consequences of the fear that has gripped the Chinese.

Scores of videos shows how it has become dangerous in China to walk around without a mask, as those seen without a mask not only get arrested but also end up getting brutally beaten up by the local public.

The videos that have been shared online shows elderly men, women and even motorists, if they are seen without a mask they get assaulted. In such a circumstance it won't be an overstatement to say that it can even cost your life, if one is found walking without a mask.

The anger among the general public seems to be running on an all time high, with even authorities taking stern action against the law-breakers.

The novel Coronavirus strain, COVID 19, has also fast turned into a global disaster of epic proportions.

As per the latest updates, mainland China reported 648 new infections for a total of 76,936. Though there has been a drop in the number of daily death toll, which fell slightly to 97. A total of 2,442 people have died in China so far from novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

Millions of residents in central Chinese city of Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province, where the outbreak first emerged in December, still continue to be under lockdown. More than 80% of COVID 19 cases in China are from Hubei, where the death toll has also been higher than in the rest of the nation.

With the virus now spreading outside China, concerns are growing over COVID 19 becoming a global epidemic, especially as there has been a spike in cases outside of mainland China among people with no connection to China or the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the outbreak.

The global death toll from the outbreak has reached 2,372. Outside of mainland China, at least 17 people have died from the Coronavirus, COVID 19, including five people in Iran. Most number of cases outside of China has been reported from South Korea and Japan.