The deadly coronavirus is spreading panic in China, and medical experts have cautioned all nations to stay vigilant as the outbreak may even turn uncontrollable in the coming days. A section of conspiracy theorists has now outlandishly started claiming that the 16th-century French seer Nostradamus had predicted the deadly virus outbreak centuries ago.

Nostradamus' predictions coming true?

The coronavirus outbreak began in December 2019, when medical experts in China discovered a strain of the coronavirus, Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan province. The virus was initially tracked to a busy seafood market and the number of patients infected by the virus is rapidly rising across the globe.

According to the latest updates, the coronavirus outbreak has been confirmed in the United States, France, Germany, Thailand, Nepal, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Amid the panic, many believe that Nostradamus had predicted these events in his quatrains.

"The great plague of the maritime city. Will not cease until there be avenged the death. Of the just blood, condemned for a price without crime. Of the great lady outraged by pretense," read Nostradamus' quatrain, as reported by Express.co.uk.

Skeptics dismiss the quatrains and argue that the province where the coronavirus outbreak happened is not a maritime city. The skeptics believe that most of the quatrains written by Nostradamus were often misinterpreted by connecting them to present-day happenings.

Did Nostradamus predict World War in 2020?

Many believe that Nostradamus had predicted several world events that include the rise of German supreme leader Hitler, the French revolution, the nuclear bombings in Hiroshima, and the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. Conspiracy theorists also believe that Nostradamus had predicted a megaquake and a possible global war in 2020.

"In the city of God, there will be a great thunder. Two brothers torn apart by Chaos while the fortress endures. The great leader will succumb The third big war will begin when the big city is burning," read Nostradamus' quatrain that allegedly predicts the possibility of World War III.