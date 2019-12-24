Conspiracy theorists believe that Nostradamus, the 16th-century French seer had allegedly predicted several world events that include the rise of Hitler, the French revolution, the nuclear bombings in Hiroshima, and the World Trade Centre attacks.

In fact, Nostradamus was a doctor and astrologer, the fame of this French man attained heights for his work of literature known as Les Prophetes which was published for the first time in 1555. Les Prophetes is basically a collection of 942 poetic quatrains, and several people believe that this work is basically the predictions for the future.

Nostradamus' predictions for 2020

If the predictions of Nostradamus turn true, then a powerful earthquake, possibly a megaquake will hit the American continent some time in 2020. In his quatrain, Nostradamus predicted that a geological catastrophe will most likely occur in 'New World–the West Lands'.

Interestingly, a few months back, Thomas Rockwell, a geology professor at the San Diego State University had revealed that the San Andreas fault is ripe for a major earthquake. As per Rockwell, a major earthquake that hit the area happened around 380 years back, and considering the average earthquake interval of 180 days, a megaquake may hit the region anytime soon.

Nostradamus also apparently predicted a financial crisis for 2020. Conspiracy theorists believe that bankruptcy and recession will gulp the global economy this year, and thus the entire world will go through financial dark times. The French seer might have also predicted the possibility of a third world war in 2020.

"In the city of God, there will be a great thunder. Two brothers torn apart by Chaos while the fortress endures. The great leader will succumb The third big war will begin when the big city is burning," wrote Nostradamus, and this quatrain is widely interrupted as the possibility of a new world war.

Can we trust the predictions made by Nostradamus?

Believing the predictions of Nostradamus eventually comes down to a personal point of view. Sceptics argue that numerous predictions attributed to Nostradamus are nothing but misinterpretations that have been adjusted to modern times tp fit certain historical events.