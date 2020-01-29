Death toll attributed to the deadly novel coronavirus [2019-nCoV] increased to 132 on Wednesday. More than 6,000 cases have been reported, since the viral outbreak was first reported on December 31 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Over 15 countries have reported infections, with Germany, Cambodia and Sri Lanka being the latest to report the same. Among Southeast Asian nations, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia have reported infections; while others are taking steps to curb its transmission.

Coronavirus cases reported in Southeast Asia

Two new cases were reported in Singapore on Tuesday, January 28, bringing the total tally to seven. Both the patients, a 56-year-old and 35-year-old men are Chinese nationals from Wuhan in China's Hubei province, which has served as the epicentre of viral outbreak. In fact, the majority of the cases have been reported in China's Hubei province.

First case of human-to-human transmission outside mainland China was reported in Vietnam. Termed as a "family cluster" by doctors, a 65-year-old man from Wuhan infected his 27-year-old son, who hadn't travelled to Wuhan, while the duo was travelling within Vietnam.

Malaysia reported 3 more cases on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Malaysia reported three more cases, including a 4-year-old girl, a 52-year-old man and a mother of two. A total of seven infection cases have been reported by Malaysia, all of whom are Chinese nationals, South China Morning Post reported.

Cambodia reported its first case on Tuesday, in which a 60-year-old man who had arrived from Wuhan along with his family, was tested positive for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). His three family members are under quarantine.

With 14 confirmed infections, Thailand has reported the largest number of cases outside mainland China. The country was also the first to report infection, outside China. Thailand's health minister Anutin Charnvirakul has admitted that the country cannot stop the virus from spreading because of the large number of Chinese travellers, Daily Mail reported. The Thai economy is heavily dependent on its tourism sector.

More than 130 people have lost their lives after contracting the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 6,145 cases have been reported from around the world, with 6,055 reported in mainland China itself.